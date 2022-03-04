DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,203.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,203.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00405187 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,939,619,720 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

