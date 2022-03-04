Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 32,669 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forestar Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $18.37 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

