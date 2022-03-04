Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 396,733 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

