Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth $154,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter worth $184,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vedanta Limited has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vedanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vedanta Profile (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.