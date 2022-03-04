Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GO opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

