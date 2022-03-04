Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.19 Million Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

