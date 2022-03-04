Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 98.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

