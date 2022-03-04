Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Natixis purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $14.21 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $521.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.77.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

