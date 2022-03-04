Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,557 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

