Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $257.30

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 257.30 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 259.30 ($3.48), with a volume of 870235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.60 ($3.56).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.96) to GBX 307 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.43 ($4.50).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 297.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.