Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.36) to GBX 336 ($4.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.