Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

