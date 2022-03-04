Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

