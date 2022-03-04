Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $504,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

