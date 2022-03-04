Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 116,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $138.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

