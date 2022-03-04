Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 61 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

