Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

