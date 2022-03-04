DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $26.56 on Monday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.48, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $252,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

