DNB Asset Management AS Buys 54,061 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,691 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,061 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VMware were worth $40,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

VMware stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

