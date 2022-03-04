Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 52,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,083,878 shares.The stock last traded at $138.30 and had previously closed at $139.71.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

