Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.