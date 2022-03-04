Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $14.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

