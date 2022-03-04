Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $338,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $142,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

