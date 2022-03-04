Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.43)-($1.53) EPS.

Domo stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,127. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

