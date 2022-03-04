Donald Wayne Sells 14,595 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44.

Shares of PWR traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 1,035,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,399. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

