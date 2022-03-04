Donald Wayne Sells 1,622 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $112.37 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

