Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 687,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DCI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

