Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) vs. Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Critical Contrast

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gran Tierra Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84% Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.09 $42.48 million $0.12 11.75 Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.41 $67.83 million $1.94 12.25

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Gran Tierra Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

