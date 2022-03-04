DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce $86.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

