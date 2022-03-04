DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce $86.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.