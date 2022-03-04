DoYourTip Price Tops $0.13 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $188,207.27 and approximately $5,500.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00301430 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004452 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.01175756 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003020 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

