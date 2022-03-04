Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

