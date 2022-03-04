DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Sells $199,600.50 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $97.95 and a 52 week high of $126.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

