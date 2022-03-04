Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 962.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 72,819 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.