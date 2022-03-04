Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $227,364.20 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

