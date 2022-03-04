Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $227,364.20 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
