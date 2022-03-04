EACO (EACO) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EACO to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EACO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million $7.79 million 13.67 EACO Competitors $3.73 billion $185.88 million 2.83

EACO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EACO. EACO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

EACO has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EACO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO Competitors 74 331 446 20 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.18%. Given EACO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EACO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO N/A N/A N/A EACO Competitors -193.79% -96.78% -3.51%

EACO Company Profile (Get Rating)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

