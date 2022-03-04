Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.29. 37,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

