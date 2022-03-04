Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.05. 27,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.