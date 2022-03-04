Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Intuit by 54,744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.06 on Friday, hitting $462.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,780. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.55 and a 200-day moving average of $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

