Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 97.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,612,000 after buying an additional 206,748 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 266,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,064. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

