Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. 58,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,243. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.