Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after buying an additional 121,382 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $164.79. 192,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

