easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.37

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 2750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

