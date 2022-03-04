Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

NYSE:ETN traded down $7.08 on Thursday, reaching $147.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,528. Eaton has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

