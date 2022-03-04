Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $25.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

