Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 70.7% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the January 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

EVT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. 72,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

