Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.