Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Purchases £9,975.76 in Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) insider Imogen Moss acquired 13,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($13,384.89).

Shares of Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of £164.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

