Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

