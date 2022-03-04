EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.63

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $663.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
