EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.63

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $663.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EHang by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in EHang by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EHang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.