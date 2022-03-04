Eight Capital Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.05% from the stock’s previous close.
K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.
Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02.
Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
