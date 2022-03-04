Eight Capital Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.05% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.